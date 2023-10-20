Version 0.18.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! I hope you are all doing well.

This week I'm moving to version 18 and the theme of the next set of updates is adding more to the Cop system!

Some of the cops are now assigned jobs working at the police station:

Where before this update the police station was pretty much treated the same as other buildings except when retreating in the final stages, now cops will be assigned to manning the posts at the station. It's currently set to either 10% of the cops or 200, whichever is lower. (I would like to add a slider letting players adjust this later).

These cops will patrol around the station making sure everything is okay and acting as "dispatch" for the other cops to communicate with the system. This leads on to the second part of the new update:

The station can now request assistance if it is being overrun and all officers will respond to help save it.

At the moment that just means if there are zombies in the building they will sound this alarm but once they are taken care of they will resume normal duties and in the future I plan to make a more flexible system that allows different parameters to decide when to invoke this emergency response.

Cops withdraw in a different way now - previously they used to just crowd around the building and walk into it but now I have taken the time to rework a lot of the commuting code so that the cops can use that to walk to the station.

There are a lot of little code reworkings going on under the hood that are going to change how things work, one of these was trying to create an organised system for telling units to go to buildings which was sort of the catalyst for this entire update.

There is still a lot to add to get the cop AI to be where I want it to be but this is the first update of many for it. I think this makes the simulations more interesting and future things I want to add is things like survivors sheltering in the station, more options for the player, etc.

I hope you all have a good weekend and thanks for playing!