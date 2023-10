Share · View all patches · Build 12493658 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Another hotfix before the weekend.

We are still investigating some of the issues you reported and working on solving other issues! But for those we will need to wait for next week.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10087]

Fixed an issue where an infinite black screen could occur after splash screen.

Fixed an issue with Razer Chroma implementation.

Have a nice weekend ^-^