2023.10.19.620

Just a tiny build sorry! Spent a lot of time busy with errands, sorting out some dependencies (which shouldn't have any user facing changes) and I just got my COVID shot earlier today, so I want to get some of these changes out of the way, because I don't know how I'll feel over next few days.

There's bugfix for a crash, another fix for the exit screen and bunch of locale updates.

New Features:

Added DataModelTypeStore node for storing values of Type type in the data model

-- This fixes crash when creating data model store for this type (reported by @zandario, issue #45)

Merged English locale update with support URL's being provided by variable by @probableprime

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc and eai04191

Merged German locale update by @jackthefoxotter and @muppeq

Merged Finish locale update by @airride91

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Bugfixes: