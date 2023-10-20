2023.10.19.620

Just a tiny build sorry! Spent a lot of time busy with errands, sorting out some dependencies (which shouldn't have any user facing changes) and I just got my COVID shot earlier today, so I want to get some of these changes out of the way, because I don't know how I'll feel over next few days.
There's bugfix for a crash, another fix for the exit screen and bunch of locale updates.
New Features:
- Added DataModelTypeStore node for storing values of Type type in the data model
-- This fixes crash when creating data model store for this type (reported by @zandario, issue #45)
Locale updates:
- Merged English locale update with support URL's being provided by variable by @probableprime
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc and eai04191
- Merged German locale update by @jackthefoxotter and @muppeq
- Merged Finish locale update by @airride91
- Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
Bugfixes:
- Fixed exit screen Patron small text list being duplicate of the bigger text list (reported by @sloppymcfloppy, issue #273)
Changed files in this update