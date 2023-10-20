Release notes for hotfix v1.0.1

Hotfix v1.0.1 has just gone live, with a couple of important fixes:

● The login/name selection popup clearly indicates now when you have already successfully logged into an existing account.

● Card texts in Polish should now be in... Polish.

● The onboarding tips have been tweaked to convey more clearly that:

you can choose any starting faction you want, not necessarily Orks, you can change your preferred faction at any time, by clicking on that faction icon in the Campaigns menu.

Campaign Points gained from Missions go towards the faction that's selected when you claim the Mission reward. You can change from faction to faction at any time, for example to collect all the starter decks before focusing on your preferred faction.

A further update will follow up shortly with several more fixes, including an issue when collecting premium campaign rewards which can cause a server error (the reward isn't lost when the error happens, though; it can still be collected after restarting the game).

One further error we have detected is that, during the first few hours, a couple of the cards granted in the Ultramarines starter deck were incorrect. Instead of including Lieutenant Calsius and Octavio Infiltrator, everyone who collected the deck during that time received two epic cards, Company Ancient and Primaris Impulsor. Affected players may need to replace one or two cards in the deck if they appear as unavailable.

Thank you for your help reporting these errors, and for your patience while we iron them out!