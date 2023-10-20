New AI WAr 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.570_Petawatt

This one is absolutely enormous, in terms of the number of fixes and tweaks in it. It also has a bunch of mod content!

Dismiss has been going through and painstakingly fixing all of the regressions from the last few months, as well as adding new QoL features for players, and fixing various much-older bugs that just never got much attention, as well. The work here is seriously impressive. Hope everyone enjoys, the notes are quite long.

Radiant Fleets is a new mod, which has a bunch of new fleet options and even some new ark options for various factions.

Lost Spire Coilbeam is another new mod, which kits out the lost spire frigates with coilbeams like their bigger brethren.

Playable Flenser is an interesting mod that seems to be mostly for humor/fun, but basically you get your own flenser from the start of the game (the highest-tier possible AI Exo War unit, for reference; aka the "asterisk of doom"), and then can upgrade it, etc. You do have to power it, though, and it requires a petawatt... so good luck with that I guess. It's certainly a fun concept for a mod.

The Sidekicks mod has some balance adjustments and bugfixes, and there are also some fixes to Classic Fusion and other mods.

Enjoy!

