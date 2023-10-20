New Crafting and Enhancement Systems Explained

One of the biggest under-the-hood improvements made to Smalland: Survive the Wilds in the Amber Valleys update is an overhaul of the crafting system. Here's what has changed and how it works...

Item Quality

At the point of crafting a weapon or armour, your intelligence stat is taken into account and may affect the quality of the item. Intelligence doesn't translate directly to a specific quality tier being crafted, instead the more points you have in intelligence, the greater the chance of crafting higher quality items.

Item Enhancement

At the workbench, there is now a new tab to Enhance weapons and armour. For a cost, any weapon or armour piece can effectively be upgraded to be as good as the next tier/item type in progression.

This means that if you prefer to keep an early game sword to match your play style, instead of swapping to a more recently added weapon with better stats, you can now enhance that sword so it remains useful even in late game encounters!

Please note: there is a maximum enhancement tier which is capped at the latest items in the game, so whilst most items can be enhanced up to 3 times, there can be a limit if the item is already late game gear.

Dismantling and recovering resources

Crafted items can now be dismantled to recover some of their component costs. Dismantling does not provide a full refund for any items it is applied to. The amount of resources that you receive for dismantling may be lower if the item has low durability.

Respec Attributes

Player attributes can now be reset at Herne for a cost. To restore all of your invested stat points, simply visit Herne at his camp by the Burrows entrance and select the dialogue option which asks to "refocus my training".