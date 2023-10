I'm happy to announce that Druidwalker is getting improved gamepad support: the controls should be smoother starting from today. You can play the game with gamepad only.

When we started working on gamepad controls, it only made sense to port the game on Nintendo Switch.

You can get it here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/druidwalker-switch/

Thanks for playing and have a good weekend ahead!

Best,

Vladimir