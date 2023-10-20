Ver1.0.1 Fixed a fatal bug.

Fixed a bug that caused the "End Battle" button to not appear when all allied troops were wiped out in enemy territory, making progress impossible.
Our apologies.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug that caused the "End Battle" button to not appear when all allied troops were wiped out in enemy territory, making progress impossible.
Our apologies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update