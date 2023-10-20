 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Ruler update for 20 October 2023

Ver1.0.1 Fixed a fatal bug.

Share · View all patches · Build 12493337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused the "End Battle" button to not appear when all allied troops were wiped out in enemy territory, making progress impossible.

Our apologies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2528211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link