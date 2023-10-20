- Multi-threaded Cloth Simulation.
- Signed Distance Field Foliage.
- Steam Deck default resolution 1280×800 support. (Untested on actual hardware).
- Steam Deck simultaneous mouse and game-pad support. (Untested on actual hardware).
- Minor bug fixes.
Guardians Of Gaia: Guardians 8 update for 20 October 2023
Performance and Foliage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
