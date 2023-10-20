 Skip to content

Guardians Of Gaia: Guardians 8 update for 20 October 2023

Performance and Foliage

Share · View all patches · Build 12493309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multi-threaded Cloth Simulation.
  • Signed Distance Field Foliage.
  • Steam Deck default resolution 1280×800 support. (Untested on actual hardware).
  • Steam Deck simultaneous mouse and game-pad support. (Untested on actual hardware).
  • Minor bug fixes.

