Dead District update for 20 October 2023

BUG FIX | NEWS

20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, in this news I would like to inform you that the bug with the disappearance of the body when equipping an item has been fixed, as well as other minor bugs have been fixed and changes have been made to the balance of the game.
The bad news is that I will have to stop the development of the project for 6-12 months due to my illness, so I want to apologize to the players, as soon as everything gets better I will continue development.

Changed files in this update

