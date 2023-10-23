Now Available in Early Access!

The week has big started with a landmark event! Today is October 23, so we can proudly announce that FatalZone is officially out in Early Access!

Buy the game and join an unequal battle against zombie hordes! Smash some skulls, get to EVAC, upgrade your gear, and survive no matter what!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2488510/FatalZone/

Survivors unite with new FatalZone bundles!

FatalZone is now available for purchase as part of various combo packs.

For lovers of mysticism and horror:

20 Minutes Till Dawn - here you will have to fight off Lovecraftian monsters throughout the night. Choose a hero from a wide list of characters, unlock more than 50 different upgrades and fight to survive in this difficult battle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36018/Dawn_of_Zombies/

For brave knights:

In Rogue: Genesia, you are the one destined to save the world. Fight numerous enemies at once or relax in the shop. A myriad of artifacts awaits and, once discovered, will help you along your journey.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35912/Knights_and_Zombies/

For steadfast nomads:

Nomad Survival brings a large selection of characters and several maps with their own events and levels of difficulty. Choose your hero, upgrade their stats, and test your skills with the unique ability to speed up time by 50, 100, and even 200%!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35917/Monsters_and_Zombies/

For powerful spellcasters:

Spellbook Demonslayers invites you to master magic like never before, so that you never stop improving your spells. Invent new incredible combinations to defeat mighty enemies and protect the Cosmic Library!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35927/Zone_of_Demon_Slayers/

Join our Discord server today: https://discord.gg/BZwCAS2Vma

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/games101xp

E-mail: pr@101xp.com