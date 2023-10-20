Stargate: Timekeepers - Special live event announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back time travellers,

To celebrate the 29th anniversary of the launch of the Stargate movie, we want to celebrate the Stargate franchise and its legacy with a special live streaming events for all the fans.

Join us, at 06.00pm UK time on October 26th, for a live stream event where we will talk and celebrate the Stargate Universe and we will unveil really important news regarding the upcoming Stargate: Timekeepers.

Special guests will join our live, such as: Martin Wood, director and producer of Stargate SG-1, Darren Somner, owner and managing director of gateworld.net, and Robert Brown, writer of Stargate: Timekeepers.

You don't want to miss that, so get a reminder here

Be ready, the Gate is about to open.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1523650/Stargate_Timekeepers/