Stargate: Timekeepers update for 20 October 2023

Stargate: Timekeepers - Special live event announcement

Build 12493096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome back time travellers,

To celebrate the 29th anniversary of the launch of the Stargate movie, we want to celebrate the Stargate franchise and its legacy with a special live streaming events for all the fans.

Join us, at 06.00pm UK time on October 26th, for a live stream event where we will talk and celebrate the Stargate Universe and we will unveil really important news regarding the upcoming Stargate: Timekeepers.

Special guests will join our live, such as: Martin Wood, director and producer of Stargate SG-1, Darren Somner, owner and managing director of gateworld.net, and Robert Brown, writer of Stargate: Timekeepers.

You don't want to miss that, so get a reminder here

Be ready, the Gate is about to open.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1523650/Stargate_Timekeepers/

