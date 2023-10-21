Update Notes - 10/21

Hello everyone!

In this update, we have updated the gameplay for the three weapons [Justice], [Thunder Storm], and [Woodpecker], and added a new character attribute of DMG Resistance. In addition, we have added a batch of new mission gameplay for [Heaven's Mandate] in [Bizarre Dream], and added the new function [Imprinting] to the [Transcendent Arsenal].

More new content for the fourth quarter is being prepared enthusiastically, and the next version update will be released in late November. Stay tuned!

-Gunfire Studio

System

New [DMG Resistance] Mechanism

After this update, a new [DMG Resistance] mechanism will be adopted, and related Occult Scroll, Ascension, etc. have been adapted and adjusted. The player's total DMG Resistance will be displayed in real-time under the health bar. When the player takes damage, the damage will be reduced or increased according to the current total DMG Resistance.

Bizarre Dream Adjustment

The Transcendent Arsenal] has added the [Imprinting] function. Players can spend 150 Soul Essence to imprint any weapon with spirit: even if the player is defeated during the challenge level or the player actively exits the game, the imprinted weapon will still return to the player's arsenal after the game settlement (the imprinting effect only takes effect in the current game, with a limit of two weapons).

New tasks have been added in [Missions from Above], and there is a chance to encounter super rare [Mythology] quality tasks when accepting tasks.

Weapon

Weapon Adjustment

[Justice]

WeaponFire mechanism adjustment:

Original effect: Launch a grenade that can be manually detonated

New effect: Launch a grenade, a pool of lava will be generated after the grenade lands

Bullet flight speed adjustment: 35→40

Exclusive Inscriptions adjustment:

Added: Each shot will launch 3 grenades with smaller damage and range.

Removal: Each detonation of a grenade will increase the Lucky Strike chance of this explosion by +25%

[Thunder Storm]

WeaponFire mechanism adjustment

Remove Weapon skill, original Weapon skill adjusted to normal Fire

Original effect: After charging, launch an lightning ball that can be detonated by shooting, the lightning ball can shatter the Shield of normal monsters and cause damage

New effect: Launch an lightning ball that stimulates lightning arcs around it, explodes upon impact

Weapon type: Pistol→Launcher

Critical multiplier: 3x→2x

Magazine: 10→7

Speed of the electric ball: 65→ 5

Critical multiplier: 3x→2x

Magazine: 10→7

Speed of the electric ball: 65→ 5

Adjustments to Exclusive Inscriptions:

Added:

· The lightning ball can penetrate enemies, +50% DMG of the lightning arc, +20% the enemy detection range

· +100% the total DMG of the explosion, and the lightning ball can shatter the shields of regular enemies.

Removal:

· The lightning ball will automatically detonate and trigger 2 explosions when there are multiple enemies within the attack range.

· -90% projectile speed of lightning ball, +300% base DMG of the powered arc, and every lightning ball shot increases powered arc DMG and AoE(up to 4 stacks).

[Woodpecker]

New Mechanism: During aiming, +5% total weapon DMG of each hit (up to 50%). The damage bonus gradually decreases over time. When not aiming, the DMG bonus will not decrease, but it cannot take effect.

Magazine: 12→20

Scope Magnification Range: 2.0x—4.0x→1.5x—4.0x

Increase Weapon Accuracy, reduce Weapon recoil

[Star Ring]

Skill Effect Adjustment

Old: The Star Ring contracts, causing high damage to enemies during the process. If it starts from the maximum radius, the damage will further increase.

New: The Star Ring contracts, causing high damage to enemies during the process.

Occult Scroll

Occult Scroll Adjustment

[Abundant Vitality]

Old: During Shield recovery, +75% total weapon DMG. When the Shield is fully recovered, this buff effect still exists until the next Weapon shot causes damage.

New: During Shield recovery, +75% total weapon DMG. When the Shield/Armor is fully recovered, +75% total DMG of the next shot.

[Enhance·Abundant Vitality]

Old: During Shield recovery, +75% total weapon DMG. Shield recovery cannot be interrupted. When the Shield is fully recovered, this buff effect still exists until the next Weapon shot causes DMG.

New: During Shield recovery, +75% total weapon DMG. Shield recovery cannot be interrupted. When the Shield/Armor is fully recovered, +75% total DMG of the next shot.

Monsters

[Gluttony]

Optimized some skill mechanisms of [Gluttony] in [Mysterious Jokul]

[Gluttony] in [Mysterious Jokul] will obtain temporary shield while causing lifesteal

Decrease the lifesteal frequency and stats of [Gluttony] in [Mysterious Jokul]

Monster Revival Mechanism Adjustment:

During the monster's revival period, players can interrupt the monster's revival by attacking the purple demonic aura.

Sound Effects

Optimized the music performance on the settlement interface

Optimized the sound effect when opening the Craftsman interface

Optimized the sound effect of player landing

Optimized the sound effect of player footsteps

UI

Optimized the display of the [Bizarre Dream] list on the preparation interface

Texts

Optimized the description text of [Qian Sui] Spirit Blessing [Oversea Abyss] (effect unchanged)

New: -50% Dash cooldown time. After [Fierce Charge] hits, it consumes 15% of the current [Fist Sensation] (an additional 0.5% is consumed for each layer of [Fist Sensation]), and each layer of [Fist Sensation] consumed will increase DMG of [Fierce Charge] by an additional 80%

BUG Fixes

Fixed the issue where [Lei Luo]'s spirit blessing [Gradual Improvement] loses stacks when defeating monsters directly in Fatal Current

Fixed the issue with [Ao Bai] dual-wielding Radioactive Gauntlet, where an abnormal display occurs after the skill ends.

Fixed the issue where the occult scroll reset by [Zi Xiao] is restored after re-entering the battlefield under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the spirit blessing [Variable Scrolls] failed to increase the reset count under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where Yoruhime-maru in Reincarnation 9 could not release skills under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where using some non-shooting class Weapon skills would trigger [Cautious Shot]

Fixed the issue where the crit hit triggered by [Wait for Good] could not trigger the extra effects brought by crit hit

Fixed the issue where [Dual Fang] could not trigger [Bloody Ammo]

Fixed the issue with the inscription of abnormal expansion magazine capacity:

"If you manually reload immediately after defeating an enemy, the reloading time is reduced by 50%, and the remaining ammo is retained as extra magazine capacity. The more remaining ammo, the higher the base damage of the weapon after reloading"

Fixed the issue where palyers got stuck in [Anxi Desert], [Duo Fjord], and [Hyperborean Jokul] under certain circumstances

