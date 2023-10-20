MrBeast's Halloween

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎃👻 Get Ready for a Spooktacular Adventure with MrBeast's "Dangerous Traps" Map! 👻🎃

Calling all fearless Stumblers, the most epic Halloween-themed challenge awaits you! MrBeast has conjured up a diabolical escape room like no other – "Dangerous Traps" – and it's the stuff of your worst nightmares!

Beware of the treacherous spike pit! Will you navigate the sharp and pointy perils or fall victim to their wicked embrace?

Dodge the Rolling Boulders and conquer the crazy Lasers! But remember, time is not on your side. The clock is ticking, and the lasers are unforgiving. Will you make it to the other side unscathed?

Are you brave enough to accept the dare? MrBeast's "Dangerous Traps" map promises heart-pounding thrills and endless adrenaline rushes. The stakes are high, the traps are deadly, and the rewards are legendary!

This Halloween season, prepare for the ultimate test of courage and skill! Grab your Stumblers and jump into the action. Can you conquer "Dangerous Traps" and emerge as the ultimate Stumble Champion? There's only one way to find out!