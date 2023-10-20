Notice Regarding Taboo Trial New Version PTR Testing

Dear players, hello.

We are planning to release a new version in the second week of November, with the following main features:

Adding a new weapon, the "Katana" (The PTR testing branch will be temporarily closed). Introducing basic character effects, unique characteristics, and corresponding character development gameplay. Introducing a new challenge mode and a new equipment type - necklaces.

The PTR testing version will now be opened. If you'd like to experience the new content in advance, you can participate in the testing. Please note that the PTR testing branch is a separate version with its own save files and is not compatible with the regular game version. Also, please be aware that the PTR branch may encounter various bugs and the in-game values will be frequently updated and adjusted. The final gameplay experience should be based on the official version.

If you cannot accept temporary buffs and nerfs in the PTR branch or if you have high expectations for the gameplay experience, we do not recommend participating in the PTR testing.

Key changes in the PTR branch include:

A reduction in level difficulty values. Now, level 20 is approximately equivalent to the previous level 50, and level 50 is roughly equivalent to the previous level 95. Corresponding reductions in the difficulty of unlocking various features. Level 5 unlocks "Chest Challenges," level 10 unlocks adjustments in the "Land of Fire," and level 20 unlocks new modes and "Valkyrie Power" (character attributes). Adjustments to some skill values and effects. Chapter 1, Level 1 will now drop both "Blessings of the Spirits" and "Rune Enhancements," and the rewards for restoring health will also increase maximum health.

How to participate in the PTR testing:

In your Steam library, right-click on "Taboo Trial" go to Properties, select the Testing tab, and enter the code "PublicTestRealm" This will display a new branch version, PTR 1.0. After switching to it, you can download the updated content for the new version. You can provide feedback on any issues encountered in the PTR testing branch in the Steam discussion forum.

Thank you for your support.