Patch #1 - Herbalist and her Seeds

Hello Alchemists!

We present to you the very first Alchemist: The Potion Monger patch.

That's the way we'd like to develop the game further with small Hotfixes and bigger Patches adding new things.

Without further ado, here is what's new!

HIGHLIGHTS

New Seeds for your garden!



You can now buy 3 new seed bags:

Roses - at Herbalist shop

Many Eyes - at Witch shop

Crystal Roses - at Antiquarian in the Winterlands

Grow your plant collection NOW!

Rework of some particular boss fight!



Said boss now has a health bar, and a bit more HP, however, its immunities have been tweaked a bit, and now can be hurt with explosions!

Ready for the challenge?

New Philosopher Stone UI



Some of you reported that the UI of Philosopher Stone was a bit unclear so we changed the alignment of Tools and Aspects.

Pin the recipe you fool!

OTHERS

Quest "THE HERBALIST" fixed.

Changing the key binds should no more display <sprite=-1>.

Black Market bug fixed.

Red Slimes now drop Red Slime (sic).

Turtle now works as intended.

Cut-scene in the Farmlands no longer freezes the game.

Herbalist no longer reads the book she should not have.

Major no longer disappears.

Philosopher Stones hints tweaked.

Symbols on the chests in the Cave are now easier to read.

Added a few missing item descriptions.

Thank you for your feedback on Discord as well as on Steam Discussions.

Have a great weekend guys!

AGS Team

CLICK ON THE DOGE