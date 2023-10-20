We fixed an issue specific to Mac computers only, where the simulator would slow down when certain routes were active.
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 20 October 2023
Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.03.01.25 (2023-10-20)
