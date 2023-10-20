 Skip to content

Laika: Aged Through Blood update for 20 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Bug Fixes

  • Fix (Softblock): Player can't get back on the bike after hopping off in certain parkings
  • Fix: Camera is off-centered to the right in some areas of the Mines
  • Fix: Typos and incorrect button prompts in tutorial boxes
  • Fix: Destroying a dragged bomb doesn't roll back the hook

Changes

  • The game now checks for completed steam achievements when the save is loaded
  • Lowered default deadzone for right joystick to 0.2
  • Added cooldown to UI input to improve navigation
  • Updated credits

