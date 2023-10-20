Patch Notes 1.0.3

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fix (Softblock): Player can't get back on the bike after hopping off in certain parkings
- Fix: Camera is off-centered to the right in some areas of the Mines
- Fix: Typos and incorrect button prompts in tutorial boxes
- Fix: Destroying a dragged bomb doesn't roll back the hook
Changes
- The game now checks for completed steam achievements when the save is loaded
- Lowered default deadzone for right joystick to 0.2
- Added cooldown to UI input to improve navigation
- Updated credits
