 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 20 October 2023

v0.34.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12492926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes
  • fixed halloween pumpkins not auto-collecting themselves after the first time due to fix related to pooling
  • fixed neutral stone requirement internally still checking for the old condition value to unlock
  • fixed Museum scrollbars having inverted brightness (handle and background)
  • fixed Workshop blueprint list module count wrapping to next line
  • fixed global boost modifier localization using the same key for all 3 types of boosts
  • fixed unrecognizeable aspect ratios showing up as blank space before the hertz amount in resolution selection dropdown
  • fixed dyson sphere boost energy levels displaying values below 0.001
  • fixed infinity reflect not triggering a proper tower death

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link