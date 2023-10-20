BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changelog
Fixes
- fixed halloween pumpkins not auto-collecting themselves after the first time due to fix related to pooling
- fixed neutral stone requirement internally still checking for the old condition value to unlock
- fixed Museum scrollbars having inverted brightness (handle and background)
- fixed Workshop blueprint list module count wrapping to next line
- fixed global boost modifier localization using the same key for all 3 types of boosts
- fixed unrecognizeable aspect ratios showing up as blank space before the hertz amount in resolution selection dropdown
- fixed dyson sphere boost energy levels displaying values below 0.001
- fixed infinity reflect not triggering a proper tower death
