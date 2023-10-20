Update Build 0.6.5 Hotfix #1

Changelog
- Fixed a bug preventing the Gun Pitch and Yaw Tweak input setting from showing in the control options.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Joystick Visual Assist setting from staying set from scenario to scenario.
