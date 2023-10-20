 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Gunship update for 20 October 2023

Update Build 0.6.5 Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12492889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Fixed a bug preventing the Gun Pitch and Yaw Tweak input setting from showing in the control options.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Joystick Visual Assist setting from staying set from scenario to scenario.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1968341 Depot 1968341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link