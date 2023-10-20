 Skip to content

Dirge update for 20 October 2023

v0.5.6 - Pumpkin King!

v0.5.6 - Pumpkin King!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Halloween Pumpkins and Jack O Lanterns added to all levels.

Changes

  • More ammo spawns when fighting a Revenant or Wendigo.
  • Adjusted rotation/scale of medical spawns of medpack to fit better in bathroom medicine cabinets

Optimization

  • Fixed lighting in Quetico causing low performance.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where your graphics & display settings were not loaded when restarting the game.
  • Fixed bug where the notes/task screen could get stuck partially open when changing menus fast.
  • You can no longer get stuck picking up items while swimming.
  • Fixed bug where you would have to click on the game when starting to interact with the game.
  • Improved collisions on item drops to prevent them falling through the world.
  • Fixed bug where when playing on a 2nd level, you'd hear soundscapes from the 1st level.

Version: 0.5.6
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.6-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-373-8100

