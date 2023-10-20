v0.5.6 - Pumpkin King!

Additions
- Halloween Pumpkins and Jack O Lanterns added to all levels.
Changes
- More ammo spawns when fighting a Revenant or Wendigo.
- Adjusted rotation/scale of medical spawns of medpack to fit better in bathroom medicine cabinets
Optimization
- Fixed lighting in Quetico causing low performance.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where your graphics & display settings were not loaded when restarting the game.
- Fixed bug where the notes/task screen could get stuck partially open when changing menus fast.
- You can no longer get stuck picking up items while swimming.
- Fixed bug where you would have to click on the game when starting to interact with the game.
- Improved collisions on item drops to prevent them falling through the world.
- Fixed bug where when playing on a 2nd level, you'd hear soundscapes from the 1st level.
Version: 0.5.6
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.6-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-373-8100
Changed files in this update