Milestone 2.07b Experimental Released!

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
This is a small update for Milestone 2.07 that fixes a few gameplay issues, and tweaks the balance a bit.
Balance Changes:
- Soldier inventory modules can now be moved around in the backpack and dropped / picked up from the ground in battle.
- Rather than all alien units getting a 20% HP increase to compensate for the new Corpse Analysis projects, this is now tiered. Alien Soldiers and Noncombants (magnetic weapons) now get little or no HP increase, Elites and Officers (plasma weapons) get ~10% HP increase, and Praetorians and Leaders (fusion weapons, not in the playable part of the game yet) get ~20% HP increase.
- Crouching defensive bonus reduced from 20% to 10%, as the last patch made crouching grant 10% extra firing accuracy and it meant crouching a bit overpowered.
- Laser weapons now have significantly reduced recoil compared to kinetic weapons for flavour reasons. Let us know if this makes the Laser Rifle / Laser LMG overpowered.
- Assault Shield upgrade project has been moved earlier in the tech tree, and now unlocks at a similar time to Guardian armour.
- There's now a +5 Turn mission timer option for people who wanted more than +3 but less than +99.
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to take a shot in the tactical combat.
- Fixed the item placement on several soldier loadouts that were visually broken due to the updated sizes of LMG / HEVY ammo.
- Fixed an issue where the uncancelable first research project could be replaced with new research rather than cancelled.
- If you get the "You have some empty slots in the dropship!" message when trying to launch a dropship, clicking the Assign Soldiers button now leaves you on the assignment screen so you can do the assignment (previously it incorrectly used Auto-Fill and launched the dropship).
