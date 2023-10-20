Milestone 2.07b Experimental Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is a small update for Milestone 2.07 that fixes a few gameplay issues, and tweaks the balance a bit.

Balance Changes:

Soldier inventory modules can now be moved around in the backpack and dropped / picked up from the ground in battle.

Rather than all alien units getting a 20% HP increase to compensate for the new Corpse Analysis projects, this is now tiered. Alien Soldiers and Noncombants (magnetic weapons) now get little or no HP increase, Elites and Officers (plasma weapons) get ~10% HP increase, and Praetorians and Leaders (fusion weapons, not in the playable part of the game yet) get ~20% HP increase.

Crouching defensive bonus reduced from 20% to 10%, as the last patch made crouching grant 10% extra firing accuracy and it meant crouching a bit overpowered.

Laser weapons now have significantly reduced recoil compared to kinetic weapons for flavour reasons. Let us know if this makes the Laser Rifle / Laser LMG overpowered.

Assault Shield upgrade project has been moved earlier in the tech tree, and now unlocks at a similar time to Guardian armour.

There's now a +5 Turn mission timer option for people who wanted more than +3 but less than +99.

Fixes: