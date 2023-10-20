 Skip to content

Monastery update for 20 October 2023

Build 0.337 Patch Notes

Build 0.337 Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed sword mastery achievements not working (achievements will be granted retroactively)
  • If player has Vision boon, the torch button on the Crossroads won't be usable

Updates

  • Changes have been made to the green particle effect around cards

Changed files in this update

