Build 0.337 Patch Notes

Fixes
- Fixed sword mastery achievements not working (achievements will be granted retroactively)
- If player has Vision boon, the torch button on the Crossroads won't be usable
Updates
- Changes have been made to the green particle effect around cards
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update