Dev Diary #294 Play and Win Prizes, Join the Halloween Stream!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Ylanders!

...

BOO!

... did we scare you off? Hopefully not, since we are just about to invite you to our Halloween Discord stream where you can win glowing T-Shirts, new scary pumpkin scarecrow costume, meet us and other Ylanders and enjoy crazy-classy-funky-spooky time!

When:

2023 at 3 PM CET

Where:

Ylands Discord Server - Join the event! 👉 https://discord.gg/ylands?event=1164158412033106040

What:

Chatting about Ylands and various topics, playing scary Ylands minigames together and announcing the winners of contests! Yes, plural.

Contest n°1:

Fancy a Ghost Pirate T-Shirt? Create your own scary minigame which we can play on stream. First 3 contributors will win a glowing Ghost-Pirate T-Shirt! Submit your minigame before 29. 10. into #competitions_entries on our Discord once you are ready.

Contest n°2:

Fancy brand-new Scarecrow costume? Join other Ylanders in playing spooky minigame from player Mello. In case you want to assure your spot in the competition make sure to contact Anna, our community manager, and join the Discord event. Just in case there would be too many of us! 3 players with the highest score on in the minigame on stream will win Scarecrow costume.

It will be a blast! No doubt there, especially if you bring your own camera and join us in dressing up Halloween style.

Stay spooky!