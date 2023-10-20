Origami Lovers Release!

Origami Lovers is now officially available on Steam!! Thank you for joining us on this journey and we are extremely excited to finally share the game with all of you. We hope you enjoy your time in our little cardboard world🌸

Origami Lovers is about finding your origami friend after stranding on an island. On the way there, you will need to explore and traverse the island that is ahead of you. You will have to find new origami figurines, that you can shapeshift into and use their abilities in the level. While linear gameplay lasts about 30 minutes, embark on a sweet and short journey to rescue your lost friend. Different playstyles like speedrunning or collecting crowns provide more playtime.

Watch the new Origami Lovers Trailer now:

Key Features of Origami Lovers: