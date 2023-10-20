Project Malice v3.0 Update

What's up malice projectors! It's me, ya boi, back with another update! This is update v3.0, the "last" update for the game!

(even though it has the v3.0 tag it's actually pretty small lol)

So this game has been in Early Access since January, and uhh... yeah. Kinda figured that I should, like, finish it. Y'know? Most of the stuff that I put in this update was stuff that was supposed to be added in a long time ago but wanted to wait until the game felt more "complete" before doing that. But now I'm at that point where I'm sort of done with working on this and want to start moving onto my next project (probably). This is sort of a "soft" full release since I can't really de-list it as Early Access now because of the upcoming Halloween Sale, I'll probably do that early November.

Here's the stuff in the new update:

New playable character!

OoooOOOOooo! It's the main antagonist!!

(a good chunk of people probably saw this coming a mile away)

They're unlocked by getting all of the endings as the rest of the gang, when playing as them the Malicious won't attack you and none of the main bosses appear, but you'll be attacked by recruits and shops will not be available.

B-Skins for everyone!

guys I turned stigma into a furry!!

muda muda

omg she's scottish now

jordan with full hair!!

you are malicious, child. but I am beyond malice

each of the B-Skins has unique traits and some unique weapons/specials, they're unlocked by getting endings for the respective characters

Hats & Pets!

guys there's hats now!!

and pets!! lil dudes who follow you around!! so cute!!

guys you can wear a frog on your head this is very important

those are the major additions so far, there's some other small stuff as well, plus some bug/crash fixes and stuff

yeah, overall not a super big update, mostly just tying up loose ends

I think I'll write a post-mortem for the game and share my thoughts there once it's actually out in Early Access, I think I'm going to update the demo as well to reflect the new changes and stuff

Thank you guys so much for playing! Remember the game will be on sale for the Steam Scream Fest so tell your friends to wishlist the game! If you run into any problems you know where to find me, enjoy!

v3.0.0.0 changelog

-added new playable character

+they are unlocked by getting all endings as the other six

-added new true final boss

-added new endings

-added B-Skins for the rest of the playable characters

+b-skins are unlocked by getting certain endings as each character

-added hats & pets

+hats and pets are found in loot crates

-added new weapons & specials

-added leaderboards

+leaderboards are viewable from the conspiracy board

-you can buy lootcrates from the laptop

-added conversations + story elements

-general bug/crash fixes

-minor visual adjustments