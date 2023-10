After some trouble with uploading new builds things should be rosy now.

The boss should be much more of a challenge and if you have a strong blaster upgrade, it will go through enemies until it's energy is exhausted.

Notice PowerUps now being jumpy a bit after you trash those enemies.

Anyway, hope you're having fun and as always - please join the Discord at https://wrgm.es/discord and leave some feedback, I'm really looking forward to that.

Cheers.