2.5 GUI Overhaul & Patch Notes

GUI overhaul
-
Slight changes to border sizes on various UI elements (made thinner for more consistency)
-
New opening and closing animations for pause menu (including settings menu)
-
New sound effects to fit pause menu animations
-
New inventory menu
- Can be accessed through the pause menu
- Shows progress on each level including TWEP-coins and tokens
- Removed TWEP-coin and donut token counter from the level select chalkboard
-
Added smooth scaling animation to the currently selected menu item
-
Changed the appearance of the black bars for a more stylized look (full black -> slightly transparent with yellow border)
-
Changed the way skipping text cutscenes works (click accept -> hold accept (new skip wheel))
-
Made the main menu texts slightly tilted for a more goofy appearance
-
Added a scaling animation to the loot race panel when it starts
Other
- New archeologist comestics (belt and hat)
- Position resets (after void/water damage) now also remember the last sharp point that was stood on (previously only "last grounded position")
- New animations in the loading screen duct
- Mousey gets buff when using a pepper (visual only)
- Decreased the time after which input is enabled when entering the main menu (2s -> 1s)
- Added a cheese box to kitchen
- Minor edits to Mousey's model
- Increased the duration of the pepper powerup (10s -> 15s)
- Adjusted key position in Nakke's Retreat
- Added an extra wall behind fridge in Nakke's Retreat due to the camera clipping through it sometimes
- Relocated the key in Night Drive
- Added the levels of Level Pack 1 to cheese toolz
- Fixed spark particle system collision errors in Kitchen
Changed files in this update