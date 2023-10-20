 Skip to content

Mousey update for 20 October 2023

2.5 GUI Overhaul & Patch Notes

Mousey update for 20 October 2023

2.5 GUI Overhaul & Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI overhaul

  • Slight changes to border sizes on various UI elements (made thinner for more consistency)

  • New opening and closing animations for pause menu (including settings menu)

  • New sound effects to fit pause menu animations

  • New inventory menu

    • Can be accessed through the pause menu
    • Shows progress on each level including TWEP-coins and tokens
    • Removed TWEP-coin and donut token counter from the level select chalkboard

  • Added smooth scaling animation to the currently selected menu item

  • Changed the appearance of the black bars for a more stylized look (full black -> slightly transparent with yellow border)

  • Changed the way skipping text cutscenes works (click accept -> hold accept (new skip wheel))

  • Made the main menu texts slightly tilted for a more goofy appearance

  • Added a scaling animation to the loot race panel when it starts

Other

  • New archeologist comestics (belt and hat)
  • Position resets (after void/water damage) now also remember the last sharp point that was stood on (previously only "last grounded position")
  • New animations in the loading screen duct
  • Mousey gets buff when using a pepper (visual only)
  • Decreased the time after which input is enabled when entering the main menu (2s -> 1s)
  • Added a cheese box to kitchen
  • Minor edits to Mousey's model
  • Increased the duration of the pepper powerup (10s -> 15s)
  • Adjusted key position in Nakke's Retreat
  • Added an extra wall behind fridge in Nakke's Retreat due to the camera clipping through it sometimes
  • Relocated the key in Night Drive
  • Added the levels of Level Pack 1 to cheese toolz
  • Fixed spark particle system collision errors in Kitchen

Changed files in this update

