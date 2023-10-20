2.5 GUI Overhaul & Patch Notes

GUI overhaul

Slight changes to border sizes on various UI elements (made thinner for more consistency)

New opening and closing animations for pause menu (including settings menu)

New sound effects to fit pause menu animations

New inventory menu Can be accessed through the pause menu

Shows progress on each level including TWEP-coins and tokens

Removed TWEP-coin and donut token counter from the level select chalkboard

Added smooth scaling animation to the currently selected menu item

Changed the appearance of the black bars for a more stylized look (full black -> slightly transparent with yellow border)

Changed the way skipping text cutscenes works (click accept -> hold accept (new skip wheel))

Made the main menu texts slightly tilted for a more goofy appearance