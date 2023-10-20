 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ira update for 20 October 2023

Patch v1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12492347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the relic "Will-O-Wisp Nameplate" would not trigger a charge attack
  • Fixed the animations in Nari's dialog were not working as intended
  • Now the "Tif" at the entrance to the boss "Dochul" is correctly sized
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of the relic "Heart of Ira" would persist
  • Fixed the effect of some blesses would appear to be the effect of the last relic or bless used
  • Fixed some damage bonus effects being applied twice
  • Fixed a typo in the description of the Golden Hammer
  • The buff chance increase for the Golden Hammer no longer works as intended
  • Fixed an issue where the effects of the relic harmony "Upgrade Expert" (Increased enhancement chance and reduced crystal cost requirements) was not working as intended
  • Now the game will not freeze when going from the Heaven scene to the title screen during the Tutorial prologue
  • Fixed an error in the attack speed display for the weapon "Infernal Bow"
  • Fixed a bug where the Mark effect of the weapon "Breath of Agony" would not work
  • Fixed an issue where the relic "Ru's Handbook" would stop monsters targeting the player

Changed files in this update

이라 IRA Content Depot 1536211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link