- Fixed a bug where the relic "Will-O-Wisp Nameplate" would not trigger a charge attack
- Fixed the animations in Nari's dialog were not working as intended
- Now the "Tif" at the entrance to the boss "Dochul" is correctly sized
- Fixed an issue where the effect of the relic "Heart of Ira" would persist
- Fixed the effect of some blesses would appear to be the effect of the last relic or bless used
- Fixed some damage bonus effects being applied twice
- Fixed a typo in the description of the Golden Hammer
- The buff chance increase for the Golden Hammer no longer works as intended
- Fixed an issue where the effects of the relic harmony "Upgrade Expert" (Increased enhancement chance and reduced crystal cost requirements) was not working as intended
- Now the game will not freeze when going from the Heaven scene to the title screen during the Tutorial prologue
- Fixed an error in the attack speed display for the weapon "Infernal Bow"
- Fixed a bug where the Mark effect of the weapon "Breath of Agony" would not work
- Fixed an issue where the relic "Ru's Handbook" would stop monsters targeting the player
Ira update for 20 October 2023
Patch v1.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
이라 IRA Content Depot 1536211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update