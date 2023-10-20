 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Succubus: SEX Story update for 20 October 2023

Collaborative Efforts: An Update Crafted for You

Share · View all patches · Build 12492338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to present you with a new game update! 🎮

What's new:

  1. Localization: The game is now available in your language so that every player can enjoy it even more!

  2. Fixed Café Hang-up Bug: Enjoy smooth gameplay with no more hang-ups at your favorite café in the game.

  3. Ability to Unlock All Scenes: You can now unlock all scenes and discover more about the story.

  4. Fixed the Issue of Inability to Complete the Game Entirely: Now you can successfully complete the entire game and reach the end of the story.

This update was made possible thanks to your feedback. Your engagement and feedback helped us identify these issues and address them. We are always ready to listen to your suggestions and improve the game together with you.

We hope that this update will make your gaming experience even more exciting and enjoyable! Play and have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link