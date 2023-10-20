Collaborative Efforts: An Update Crafted for You

We are excited to present you with a new game update! 🎮

What's new:

Localization: The game is now available in your language so that every player can enjoy it even more! Fixed Café Hang-up Bug: Enjoy smooth gameplay with no more hang-ups at your favorite café in the game. Ability to Unlock All Scenes: You can now unlock all scenes and discover more about the story. Fixed the Issue of Inability to Complete the Game Entirely: Now you can successfully complete the entire game and reach the end of the story.

This update was made possible thanks to your feedback. Your engagement and feedback helped us identify these issues and address them. We are always ready to listen to your suggestions and improve the game together with you.

We hope that this update will make your gaming experience even more exciting and enjoyable! Play and have fun!