Crocogame update for 20 October 2023

Balance patch: 1.0.7

Build 12492332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Essences:

  • Retreater: Now gives 10 flat range instead of 5.
  • Dash Nuke: +100% critical and explosion after a dash.
  • Guided: Projectiles now follow the player's direction more accurately.
  • Wound: Toned down wound colour.

Difficulties:

  • Reduced range viper spawns on difficulties +0, +1, +2, +3.
  • Ghoul assassins start spawning at difficulty +2 instead of +3.

General:

  • Reduced damage dropoff each time a projectile pierces an enemy (projectiles now retain more damage after pierce).
  • Slightly increased player invulnerability time after being hit (0.1 to 0.15 seconds).
  • New feature: skipping new essences will now increase a random stat. The 'skip' button will display the upgrade.

