Balance patch: 1.0.7

Essences:
- Retreater: Now gives 10 flat range instead of 5.
- Dash Nuke: +100% critical and explosion after a dash.
- Guided: Projectiles now follow the player's direction more accurately.
- Wound: Toned down wound colour.
Difficulties:
- Reduced range viper spawns on difficulties +0, +1, +2, +3.
- Ghoul assassins start spawning at difficulty +2 instead of +3.
General:
- Reduced damage dropoff each time a projectile pierces an enemy (projectiles now retain more damage after pierce).
- Slightly increased player invulnerability time after being hit (0.1 to 0.15 seconds).
- New feature: skipping new essences will now increase a random stat. The 'skip' button will display the upgrade.
Changed files in this update