Update Notes For Oct 20 2023

Summary of changes:
- View > Display > KeyStroke Display Enabled. Display cursor highlight-circle, pressed keys and mouse buttons around cursor. It only works inside the active viewport. The colors and size can be customized in Edit > Preference > KeyStroke.
- AO and Curvature color backings are added to this tool, Geometry > Common Commands n Tools > Vertex Color. The backing results can be used for retopo reference objects to have clear and detailed looking. For more info, see Help > Contents > Modeling > Vertex Section > Mesh Vertex > Vertex Color.
- "Object Surface Deform" and "Lattice Spline-Surface Deform" are added to this tool, Geometry > Common Commands n Tools > Align. For more info, see Help > Contents > Modeling > Vertex Section > Mesh Vertex > Align Vertex.
- Mesh insert feature is added to this StreamLine Basic Tool, Help > Contents > Modeling > StreamLine Basic Tools > Object Tools > Paste Object.The pasted object can be conformed and inserted onto the existing mesh surface.
- A new StreamLine Basic Tool, Flatten To 3 Points. Click 3 snapping points to project selected subobjects to a plane formed by the 3 picked snapping points. Projection direction options will be provided in a popup dialog.
- Edit > Options > Object Surface Slide Enabled. Enable selected objects to slide on the surface of unselected objects on object translation operations. If snapping is enabled, the snapping item will be used for precision positioning. Related option: Use Object Orientation In Subobject Snapping.
- Some bug fixings.
Changed files in this update