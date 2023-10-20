Fixed an issue where the hand controlling the puppet was not correctly displayed.
E3pdr update for 20 October 2023
Fix bug Hand Controll Puppets
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206751 Depot 2206751
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206752 Depot 2206752
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update