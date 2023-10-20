DD# 143 The Holy Reverberation of an Ancient Hero King

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's heroic developer's diary.

As the main story goes on, you will now be able to meet with your contact in the house near the paddy field with those scarecrows wandering outside. There, she will provide you with a clue about where Zhang Yin goes and some geographic information about this anomalous nation you are currently exploring.

Here comes the crude map of the Nise Federation.



Well, as our game is released globally, I've made the map quite easy to localize.



(Technically, the map contains two layers. A layer with static images and another with dynamic text from localization files.)

Unfortunately, there are currently no better maps available because of another bizarre attribution of this nation. The same anomaly also causes the entire archipelago not to show on any satellite images. Thus, it's somewhat self-contained, isolated from outside normal world.

Although even in this anomalous nation, most people are still living a somewhat normal life. Not much has changed beyond modernization since it came into this reality. The leaders of this federation are certainly aware the dark days are coming, maybe even more so than some native secret societies in this world, as they witness the increasing anomalous activities and global conflicts, and Steam suddenly decides it's a good idea to ask every game developer to have a phone that can receive their SMS. Anyway, they are well prepared. The long history since that Stone Age is their heritage. No matter what may come, there is no lack of resilience for them to survive even in the darkest hours in human history.

However, to rally people against a grim dark future, a common faith is needed. A faith that everyone in this anomalous nation can feel a connection with. A faith that can inspire. A faith that will never fade away. From the ancient tales, comes the worship of a great hero king.

"Samujier, deliver us!" Chanted by the priests of a new cult, in an effort to unite all mankind. The ancient hero who once walked among people. The ancient king established the first human kingdom on those islands. A new religion was born.

Giant statues have been constructed to allow people to worship. The most devoted followers even claim all their pains are gone once they humbly kneel before those statues. (Well, to avoid abusing this system, there is actually a 2-minute cooldown.) The faithful locals will even sell them to any travelers that come to those islands. (Warning: That is the biggest furniture in the game so far.)



Under the blessing of the ancient hero king, the game's map expanded further to the north, to the capital of the federation. It's unsurprisingly also named after him.

With such development, the maps of the Nise Federation already surpass any other regions in the game. Thus, the butterfly system turned into a butterfly network. Any outdoor areas in Sayinas Island, Marinas, and Samujier now share their teleport locations. You can directly jump in front of the lighthouse of Marinas to the deepest cave of Mountain Keao where Dr. Kyoryu's lab is located. The vast size of this anomalous nation that holds its glorious past shall not be an obstacle to you.

Yet, that's still not everything you can get from this week's updates.

Here are some more:

Dr. Kyoryu's Assistant now sells Petrification Grenades that allow you to bomb your enemies into a Stone Age.

Your inspection skills can now display an enemy's hatred value towards all of your team members.

Certain necromancy spells will not add a "decay" effect to hinder the healing of the living while enhancing the recovery of the undead.

Four new elemental-defense prefixes have been added to the game. They may randomly appear on various equipment.

That's for this week. The ancient hero king protects!

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Faith]Samujier religions can now worship his statues. (Both the "Statue of Samujier" and the "Statue of Samujier and Marinas" can work)

[Faith]Worshipping Samujier's statues can fully heal your entire group.

[Faith]To avoid abusing this feature as you can carry his statue as furniture with you, it has a 2-minute cooldown. The system will clearly tell you how long the cooldown remains.

[Samujier]Added some trash cans.

[Trash Can]All trash cans globally now tell you when will the trash spawn if they are currently empty.

[Skill]Inspect skills now display an enemy's hatred value towards your team members.

