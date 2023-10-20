VPet supports multiple pets and new drinks, etc Multiple updates and fixes

Added

Read previous archive when failed to read archive

Provide selected status for mouse-through menu items by Hellobaka

Workshop loading history when no network

Multi-open support, different archives



VPet steals 1,000 of his personal money for emergencies

Settings support shortcut navigation



Updated Traditional Chinese by DragonTaki

MOD error detection + updated translation

Backup only shows current game archive when multiplaying

New drinks



Reset mood drop count when eating

Safer image URI loading

Settings support search function

Adjust shutdown logic between multiple openings

Change pet range reading logic

Show multi-open function when switching skins

More english translation by AwesomeFart

Support deletion of multicomputer archives

Fixed reading error when reading directories by directory including dot symbols.

Support start VPet without startup animation

Fix

.

"Better Microphone" adds too much mood value.

Fixed some traditional Chinese translations & achievement translations by Dragon Taki

Fix missing settings causing archive not to continue in order

VPet birthday related stats

Fix bug where steam cloud sync files cause the game to not launch

better english translation by AwesomeFart

Animations

Daze animations for other states

Thinking and talking animations

that's all, only 2 animations a month, the artist loaf on the job and got married, I can't rush it. I wish she have a happy marriage, but the animate can't be left behind.

.

VPet's main thread will not be updated as often as before, so if you want to be the first to use the latest features, you can choose to participate in the beta!

To participate in the beta, you can do the following





Details of the update can be found at https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main