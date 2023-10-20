VPet supports multiple pets and new drinks, etc Multiple updates and fixes

Added
Read previous archive when failed to read archive
Provide selected status for mouse-through menu items by Hellobaka
Workshop loading history when no network
Multi-open support, different archives
VPet steals 1,000 of his personal money for emergencies
Settings support shortcut navigation
Updated Traditional Chinese by DragonTaki
MOD error detection + updated translation
Backup only shows current game archive when multiplaying
New drinks
Reset mood drop count when eating
Safer image URI loading
Settings support search function
Adjust shutdown logic between multiple openings
Change pet range reading logic
Show multi-open function when switching skins
More english translation by AwesomeFart
Support deletion of multicomputer archives
Fixed reading error when reading directories by directory including dot symbols.
Support start VPet without startup animation
Fix
.
"Better Microphone" adds too much mood value.
Fixed some traditional Chinese translations & achievement translations by Dragon Taki
Fix missing settings causing archive not to continue in order
VPet birthday related stats
Fix bug where steam cloud sync files cause the game to not launch
better english translation by AwesomeFart
Animations
Daze animations for other states
Thinking and talking animations
that's all, only 2 animations a month, the artist loaf on the job and got married, I can't rush it. I wish she have a happy marriage, but the animate can't be left behind.
