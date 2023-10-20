2023.10.20 v0.3.20 version update:

【New content】

. Added the [Decomposition and Synthesis] function of [Blacksmith Shop]; (Marks can also be decomposed and used to synthesize more advanced marks)

. Added a new level limit for forging in [Blacksmith Shop], which can now be upgraded to level 10;

. The number of floors of [Demon King’s Tower] has been added, and it is now open to 20,000 floors;

. Added a new layer of [Chaos Gate], which is now open to T20; (The current version is more difficult to challenge)

. Added new dialogue content during early novice guidance and prompts when entering the building; (old players need to click the guidance again)

. Added the chapter display of [Chaos Gate] when selecting a level;

*. Added sound effects for mice farting and bats sprinting;

【Problem fix】

.Fixed the problem that the weapon shadow damage bonus in the equipment was too high;

. Fixed issues such as overflow being displayed when opening the help information of the blacksmith shop;

.Fixed the problem that character attributes were not refreshed immediately when changing equipment using equipment presets;

.Fixed the problem that when refreshing Chaos characteristics, it can be refreshed even if there are insufficient gems;

*.Fixed the issue where red dot prompts would be displayed during career-plot replay;

【Optimization adjustment】

.Adjusted the text display of character attributes, skill descriptions and other values. Larger values will be converted into "K, M, B, T" and other displays;

. Increased the strength bonus of enemies in [Demon King's Tower], health bonus per layer: 35% >> 50%; attack power bonus per layer: 3% >> 5%;

. Increased the number of rewards after the 2000th floor of [Demon King's Tower]: increase the number of rewards every 100 floors >> increase the number of rewards every 30 floors;

. The bonus effect of [Demon King’s Tower] treasure hunting value has been improved, and the treasure hunting value is now increased to a maximum of 1000%;

.Improved the bonus effect of decreasing affixes during forging;

. Modified the strengthening effect of critical strike rate weapons, and now there will be diminishing returns when strengthening;

.Reduced the material consumption rate per level when forging equipment: 1.15 >> 1.1;

.Reduced the improvement rate after upgrading equipment: 0.1 >> 0.01;

.Deleted the "Thorns" characteristic of the enemy in [Chaos Gate];

. Optimize the skill effect of Sylvia [Stop Bleeding]; reduce the bleeding damage received by 60% >> Reduce the buff damage received by 60%;

. Optimized the effect of the 4-piece set [God's Punishment]: the self will bear 0.1% of the total damage from the thunder >> the self will bear 1% of the true damage of the maximum health value;

. Optimized the attribute display of [Character Panel], scientific notation will no longer appear;

. Optimized the unlocking conditions of [Blacksmith's Shop]: Clear the Gate of Chaos 1-1 to open it;

. Optimized the description of [Career]-[Encyclopedia of Entries] and added notes;

*.Optimized the description of damage profile;