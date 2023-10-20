 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 20 October 2023

Version 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12492128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Added] Box Shelf for organizing and easy selling

  • [Added] Warehouse to put Box shelves, and workers can take them when required

  • [Added] 2 New Level to repair area

  • [Added] Day info to load save panel

  • [Added] Who Can Use option added to toilets, with this you can seperate toilets

  • [Added] Order fuel limit option added to manager

  • [Added] Order grocery and toilet stuff multiplier option added to manager

  • [Added] Multi selection dropdown added to manager now you can select multiple items to which items you want to order

  • [Added] Multi selection dropdown added to shelf now you can select multiple items

  • [Added] Dealer upgrade, increases your daily purchase count and its price when selling

  • [Added] 2 Manual car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price

  • [Added] Auto car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price

  • [Added] Old house items at station now can teleportable to house

  • [Added] New level to vending machine

  • [Added] Now, when we call the garbage truck, we are paid per garbage.

  • [Added] Particle effect to full trash bin

  • [Added] Candy store, now babies want candy

  • [Added] Now you can give name to cat and babies

  • [Added] Now you can fill fuel to your vehicle from your fuel pumps

  • [Added] Warning sound for manager

  • [Added] Smoking sound for customers

  • [Changed] Sleeping alarm sound volume reduced

  • [Changed] Cash register now usable while worker is nearby

  • [Changed] The punishment given by the police now increases depending on the drugs they find

  • [Changed] It is now more clearly written how much electricity the solar panel produces

  • [Changed] Now the manager orders the products you set to put on that shelf when ordering products.

  • [Changed] French translations

  • [Changed] Max in shelf count for groceries increased

  • [Changed] Now when our wife leaves the house, she takes the childrens with her.

  • [Changed] Vehicle driving physics rework

  • [Changed] Manager does not wait until shelf to be empty to order

  • [Fixed] Disruption of other physics interactions due to physics objects moving out of the world

  • [Fixed] Game have dupplicated event system

  • [Fixed] Customers can stuck in line

  • [Fixed] Solar panel can placeable inside solar panel level 2

  • [Fixed] Sometimes customers can stay over road

  • [Fixed] Cashier goes away from register when wandering

  • [Fixed] Boxes falling from the roof

  • [Fixed] Vehicles does not honk when we are forgot pump on the vehicle

  • [Fixed] When station is closed current customers vehicles stop filling

  • [Fixed] Improvements on character get stuck in walls sometimes

  • [Fixed] Station on/off button not showing correct color sometimes

  • [Fixed] Npcs can push physics objects like chairs

  • [Fixed] A/C does not heat enough in some conditions

  • [Fixed] Detailed worker panel not closeable with tab

  • [Fixed] A/C placeable inside Mounted TV at Market level 3

  • [Fixed] Non-drink groceries can be added to the vending machine

  • [Fixed] Convert to box process sometimes throw box to the other side of wall

  • [Fixed] Mounted tv can be usable without placing it

  • [Fixed] Gifts does not save/load

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link