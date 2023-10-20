Version 0.1.6

[Added] Box Shelf for organizing and easy selling

[Added] Warehouse to put Box shelves, and workers can take them when required

[Added] 2 New Level to repair area

[Added] Day info to load save panel

[Added] Who Can Use option added to toilets, with this you can seperate toilets

[Added] Order fuel limit option added to manager

[Added] Order grocery and toilet stuff multiplier option added to manager

[Added] Multi selection dropdown added to manager now you can select multiple items to which items you want to order

[Added] Multi selection dropdown added to shelf now you can select multiple items

[Added] Dealer upgrade, increases your daily purchase count and its price when selling

[Added] 2 Manual car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price

[Added] Auto car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price

[Added] Old house items at station now can teleportable to house

[Added] New level to vending machine

[Added] Now, when we call the garbage truck, we are paid per garbage.

[Added] Particle effect to full trash bin

[Added] Candy store, now babies want candy

[Added] Now you can give name to cat and babies

[Added] Now you can fill fuel to your vehicle from your fuel pumps

[Added] Warning sound for manager

[Added] Smoking sound for customers

[Changed] Sleeping alarm sound volume reduced

[Changed] Cash register now usable while worker is nearby

[Changed] The punishment given by the police now increases depending on the drugs they find

[Changed] It is now more clearly written how much electricity the solar panel produces

[Changed] Now the manager orders the products you set to put on that shelf when ordering products.

[Changed] French translations

[Changed] Max in shelf count for groceries increased

[Changed] Now when our wife leaves the house, she takes the childrens with her.

[Changed] Vehicle driving physics rework

[Changed] Manager does not wait until shelf to be empty to order

[Fixed] Disruption of other physics interactions due to physics objects moving out of the world

[Fixed] Game have dupplicated event system

[Fixed] Customers can stuck in line

[Fixed] Solar panel can placeable inside solar panel level 2

[Fixed] Sometimes customers can stay over road

[Fixed] Cashier goes away from register when wandering

[Fixed] Boxes falling from the roof

[Fixed] Vehicles does not honk when we are forgot pump on the vehicle

[Fixed] When station is closed current customers vehicles stop filling

[Fixed] Improvements on character get stuck in walls sometimes

[Fixed] Station on/off button not showing correct color sometimes

[Fixed] Npcs can push physics objects like chairs

[Fixed] A/C does not heat enough in some conditions

[Fixed] Detailed worker panel not closeable with tab

[Fixed] A/C placeable inside Mounted TV at Market level 3

[Fixed] Non-drink groceries can be added to the vending machine

[Fixed] Convert to box process sometimes throw box to the other side of wall

[Fixed] Mounted tv can be usable without placing it