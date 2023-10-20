Version 0.1.6

-
[Added] Box Shelf for organizing and easy selling
[Added] Warehouse to put Box shelves, and workers can take them when required
[Added] 2 New Level to repair area
[Added] Day info to load save panel
[Added] Who Can Use option added to toilets, with this you can seperate toilets
[Added] Order fuel limit option added to manager
[Added] Order grocery and toilet stuff multiplier option added to manager
[Added] Multi selection dropdown added to manager now you can select multiple items to which items you want to order
[Added] Multi selection dropdown added to shelf now you can select multiple items
[Added] Dealer upgrade, increases your daily purchase count and its price when selling
[Added] 2 Manual car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price
[Added] Auto car wash upgrade level, increases speed and price
[Added] Old house items at station now can teleportable to house
[Added] New level to vending machine
[Added] Now, when we call the garbage truck, we are paid per garbage.
[Added] Particle effect to full trash bin
[Added] Candy store, now babies want candy
[Added] Now you can give name to cat and babies
[Added] Now you can fill fuel to your vehicle from your fuel pumps
[Added] Warning sound for manager
[Added] Smoking sound for customers
[Changed] Sleeping alarm sound volume reduced
[Changed] Cash register now usable while worker is nearby
[Changed] The punishment given by the police now increases depending on the drugs they find
[Changed] It is now more clearly written how much electricity the solar panel produces
[Changed] Now the manager orders the products you set to put on that shelf when ordering products.
[Changed] French translations
[Changed] Max in shelf count for groceries increased
[Changed] Now when our wife leaves the house, she takes the childrens with her.
[Changed] Vehicle driving physics rework
[Changed] Manager does not wait until shelf to be empty to order
[Fixed] Disruption of other physics interactions due to physics objects moving out of the world
[Fixed] Game have dupplicated event system
[Fixed] Customers can stuck in line
[Fixed] Solar panel can placeable inside solar panel level 2
[Fixed] Sometimes customers can stay over road
[Fixed] Cashier goes away from register when wandering
[Fixed] Boxes falling from the roof
[Fixed] Vehicles does not honk when we are forgot pump on the vehicle
[Fixed] When station is closed current customers vehicles stop filling
[Fixed] Improvements on character get stuck in walls sometimes
[Fixed] Station on/off button not showing correct color sometimes
[Fixed] Npcs can push physics objects like chairs
[Fixed] A/C does not heat enough in some conditions
[Fixed] Detailed worker panel not closeable with tab
[Fixed] A/C placeable inside Mounted TV at Market level 3
[Fixed] Non-drink groceries can be added to the vending machine
[Fixed] Convert to box process sometimes throw box to the other side of wall
[Fixed] Mounted tv can be usable without placing it
[Fixed] Gifts does not save/load
