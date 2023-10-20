Magitek VR - Version 0.8.0.1 - 20/10/23

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
FIXES
- Fixed bug where Tek arrows explode if you walk into them
- Improved the popup menu UI so that spell information is displayed better and not cut off.
- Fixed spell instruction videos being played on the quest.
- Fixed Fire Traps not doing correct damage in dungeons
- Improved the breakable wall in fire dungeon 1, it can now be destroyed by a fireball or firebomb.
- Wood objects now correct show there wet particle effect
- Flaming objects now get extinguished correct in large bodies of water
- Infinite shard glitch now fixed at the docks
- Fixed spelling mistake on main menu
