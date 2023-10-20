 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magitek VR update for 20 October 2023

Magitek VR - Version 0.8.0.1 - 20/10/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12492112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed bug where Tek arrows explode if you walk into them
  • Improved the popup menu UI so that spell information is displayed better and not cut off.
  • Fixed spell instruction videos being played on the quest.
  • Fixed Fire Traps not doing correct damage in dungeons
  • Improved the breakable wall in fire dungeon 1, it can now be destroyed by a fireball or firebomb.
  • Wood objects now correct show there wet particle effect
  • Flaming objects now get extinguished correct in large bodies of water
  • Infinite shard glitch now fixed at the docks
  • Fixed spelling mistake on main menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1745281 Depot 1745281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link