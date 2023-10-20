New graphics and new map is now live!

Headline

After months of hard work and waiting, we're finally ready to release the new graphics update along with Forest 9. This is now the third complete rework of the games graphics (there's still thoughts around the desert levels) over the 11 years of development and brings a whole new feel to the game. We're also excited to see how players adapt to the new Forest 9 level which is suggested for 1-3 players (of course you can play with 4 if you wish).

New Graphics

The best way we can show you this is by a before and after shot:



There's a couple of benefits to this graphical rework. Firstly, the graphics are now better suited to the rest of the game assets and secondly there are now a lot more visual markers that you can use when remembering where you placed a specific tower.

There's also really good looking and dense grass which is multithreaded and is offloaded to the GPU, therefore the FPS drop is typically somewhere in the region of 5-10 fps for such a massive visual difference.

I would like to stress that performance improvements are always a high priority and another pass was done prior to this release. This is also the first pass of the new graphics so things are likely to improve and change in the future, also based upon your feedback.

New Map

Forest 9 is released. This is a new 1-3 player map (4 player is always possible) which brings some new forest assets to the game and has a few shortcut lanes for players to use.

This map in particular features a lot of detail which we will be looking to bring to other forest maps going forward.

New Options

We've added the option to toggle grass rendering on/off and a new option for antialiasing. Please be warned that using the antialiasing option will have a fairly significant impact on your FPS and is more intended for people with powerful PC's.

Final Note

I would like to thank you all for waiting patiently for this release, I know it has taken a while. As some of you already know who have stuck with me this past 11 years, the game always continues to develop and will never go stale! The game is (and always will be) an absolute passion for me, regardless of sales numbers.

I would like to dedicate this release to loeb and tritrium (they know who they are), without those guys the new graphics wouldn't even be possible.

Patch Notes

Added new graphics for all forest levels

Added GPU grass

Added option for toggling GPU grass on/off

Added option for antialiasing

Added Forest 9 - a new 1-3 player map

Added proper lane endings to Desert maps

Adjusted camera tint to make game appear less orange

Updated all forest level preview images

Main menu fly-by and news updated

Thanks again to all of you waiting for this release. I hope you enjoy it!