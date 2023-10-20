Patch Notes V1.0071.4688

Here are the patch notes (1.0071.4688):
- Added new mastery "Soul ring: Harvester" to increase capacity +5000 per rank, (this mastery requires atleast level 70, full tower explored and first dungeon attunement learned from trainer)
- Tweaks to decrease total souls required to open Abyss gate
- Tweaks to slighty increase heroic mode Abyss gate difficulty
- Fixed issue with achievements not working in heroic mode Abyss Gate
- Fixed issue with milestones not working correctly after boss fights
- Fixed issue with treasure goblin incorrect values for leveling
- Fixed issue with spear textures not working correctly
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update