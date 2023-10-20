 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 20 October 2023

Patch Notes V1.0071.4688

Share · View all patches · Build 12492054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes (1.0071.4688):

  • Added new mastery "Soul ring: Harvester" to increase capacity +5000 per rank, (this mastery requires atleast level 70, full tower explored and first dungeon attunement learned from trainer)
  • Tweaks to decrease total souls required to open Abyss gate
  • Tweaks to slighty increase heroic mode Abyss gate difficulty
  • Fixed issue with achievements not working in heroic mode Abyss Gate
  • Fixed issue with milestones not working correctly after boss fights
  • Fixed issue with treasure goblin incorrect values for leveling
  • Fixed issue with spear textures not working correctly
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

