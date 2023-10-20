-Added new vehicle BT-42, thanks to a player for creating its model.
-Changed ammunition for Flakpanzer 38 back to HVAP, with Penetration/Damage of 3/1.
-Increasing HVAP armor damage by approximately 50%.
-Increased Damage of T-34-85 from 4 to 5.
-Fixed a bug where penetration and armor bonus on the side only applied to one side :(
-Fixed a bug where the rocket penetration of Pz.III Z was too high.
0.3.32
