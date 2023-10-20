Patch - Version 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12492032 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 10:59:23 UTC by Wendy

New Features and Content:

NPCs have been reintegrated with their network replication system.

Integration of animals (wolves, bears, deer, and boars) on the map, with their respective network replication and optimization.

Caves have been added, serving as the starting point for the game's upcoming narrative.

Improvements and Changes:

Network optimization has been implemented for NPCs to enhance gameplay stability.

Adjustments have been made to animation errors in dialogues with NPCs, where they used to move during conversations.

The crafting interface error has been fixed, which used to overlap with other interfaces in various situations.

The character's running status error, which failed to update in different instances, has been resolved.

Balancing and Adjustments:

Visual modifications have been made to quest interfaces.

Parameters for logging and mining hits have been rewritten since the interaction was not updating correctly in these mechanics.

Null validations, which were causing server issues in various instances, have been corrected.

A "possible" fix has been applied to the duplication of ghost characters in the server, where an empty instance was created at the player's spawn.

The hunger and thirst interface have been visually adjusted to fit the player's interface.

Mounts have been temporarily disabled due to issues leading to server crashes. Once these issues are resolved, mounts will be reintroduced to the players.