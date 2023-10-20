Weekly News

Moin Moin

This week we have continued to work on the resource overviews and it is now displayed at which point how much is flowing through the station. Now you can also see how loaded a connection is.

Since it gets warmer the closer a station is to the sun, the Pioneer gets two resp. three heat radiators instead of solar panels when you start your station on Venus or Mercury.

Furthermore, we have edited the research tasks a little. They now take longer, but you get a reward for each completed production cycle in addition to the completion reward. This should help to avoid having to constantly search for and complete research tasks.

In the near future, we want to devote more time to research in the game and revise the menu navigation.

See you next week.