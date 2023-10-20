 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur update for 20 October 2023

Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12491989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the attack speed value shown on the knight's statue menu to accurately reflect in-game speed
  • Fixed an invisible blocker that appeared if the Forest Giant was defeated while casting root attack
  • Fixed rock enemies (Rocknoid, Rocklett, Rockling) sometimes attacking too quickly after spawning
  • Fixed rock enemies (Rocknoid, Rocklett, Rockling) getting stuck after attacking
  • Fixed Laser Totem and Hellhound attack telegraphs disappearing too quickly
  • Fixed Percival's sword animation sometimes getting stuck if the player had attack speed blessing
  • Fixed Pincoid's attack area differing from its telegraph
  • Fixed Beetonate's bomb explosion causing no damage
  • Fixed Beetonate's bomb randomly exploding while moving
  • Fixed the player being unable to pick up spirit orbs after using active skills
  • Fixed Cactopod, Cactopellet and Cactorrent not being visible behind some trees
  • Fixed Scarax still moving after being stunned
  • Fixed Hard Hit's damage area
  • Minor bug fixes and game optimization

Improvement & Balancing:

  • Improved Solpion's attack telegraph visibility
  • Improved enemy AI (ranged enemies will now keep their distance from the player)
  • Increased Road Roller's explosion area
  • Sword experience won't be displayed if the upgrade feature has not been unlocked at the blacksmith building
  • Increased Acidic Discharge's poison area
  • Increase Acidic Discharge's blessing damage (5 > 10)
  • Increased Toxic Sprout's blessing damage (10 > 20) and poison duration (3s > 5s)
  • Increased Grail Blazer's blessing burn damage (5 > 10)
  • Increased Poison Attack blessing poison damage (10 > 15)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 715681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link