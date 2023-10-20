Update 1.0.3

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the attack speed value shown on the knight's statue menu to accurately reflect in-game speed
- Fixed an invisible blocker that appeared if the Forest Giant was defeated while casting root attack
- Fixed rock enemies (Rocknoid, Rocklett, Rockling) sometimes attacking too quickly after spawning
- Fixed rock enemies (Rocknoid, Rocklett, Rockling) getting stuck after attacking
- Fixed Laser Totem and Hellhound attack telegraphs disappearing too quickly
- Fixed Percival's sword animation sometimes getting stuck if the player had attack speed blessing
- Fixed Pincoid's attack area differing from its telegraph
- Fixed Beetonate's bomb explosion causing no damage
- Fixed Beetonate's bomb randomly exploding while moving
- Fixed the player being unable to pick up spirit orbs after using active skills
- Fixed Cactopod, Cactopellet and Cactorrent not being visible behind some trees
- Fixed Scarax still moving after being stunned
- Fixed Hard Hit's damage area
- Minor bug fixes and game optimization
Improvement & Balancing:
- Improved Solpion's attack telegraph visibility
- Improved enemy AI (ranged enemies will now keep their distance from the player)
- Increased Road Roller's explosion area
- Sword experience won't be displayed if the upgrade feature has not been unlocked at the blacksmith building
- Increased Acidic Discharge's poison area
- Increase Acidic Discharge's blessing damage (5 > 10)
- Increased Toxic Sprout's blessing damage (10 > 20) and poison duration (3s > 5s)
- Increased Grail Blazer's blessing burn damage (5 > 10)
- Increased Poison Attack blessing poison damage (10 > 15)
