Enable: Student automation and other related features.

[imghttps://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44221896/5c2e72eb84d5aaae0163d4ae61c57ec5a18f9572.jpg[/img]Hello everyone,

At 18:00 just now, we made the following updates:

We've addressed the concern that the "students" seemed too much like kindergarten children. They can now take care of themselves, allowing you to focus your time and energy on preparing for battles and challenging the AI.

.Added automatic "eating, sleeping, and playing" functions.

.Added display of the profession of the hero in the hero tips.

.When obtaining a new hero, it will always be one that you don't already have.

.Reduced the early consumption of life items.

.Before purchasing equipment before a battle, when you hover over a hero, you can view their attributes.

Lastly, if you find any aspects that feel inconvenient, uncomfortable, or provide a less-than-ideal experience, please don't hesitate to communicate with us. We are committed to making necessary improvements and explaining the original intentions behind our designs.

Effective communication is essential for creating a great game. The closer we are to all of you, the further we can go.

Next update preview: I will release a new announcement to provide explanations. This is because the content is extensive and cannot be updated daily. It requires careful consideration of how to cover as much ground as possible in one go.

Once again, thank you all for your recognition and support. We will continue working hard to optimize the product.

If you have any questions, feel free to join our QQ group: 758282199, and let's discuss together.