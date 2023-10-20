SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.131.76374

It is Freaky Friday, and we got another hotfix for you. Small but nonetheless important. Check it out!
- Fixed the issue where weapons could not be mounted on planes in SP.
- Fixed the issue where improvised gloves caused lockpicks to be indestructible.
- Fixed the issue where the main menu reverted to the basic main menu.
- Fixed the issue where if the player was wearing a necklace and died, the body would disappear immediately.
- Adjusted the loudness of the Halloween event.
- Nerfed the keycard spawn rate.
