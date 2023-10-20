 Skip to content

SCUM update for 20 October 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.131.76374

It is Freaky Friday, and we got another hotfix for you. Small but nonetheless important. Check it out!

  • Fixed the issue where weapons could not be mounted on planes in SP.
  • Fixed the issue where improvised gloves caused lockpicks to be indestructible.
  • Fixed the issue where the main menu reverted to the basic main menu.
  • Fixed the issue where if the player was wearing a necklace and died, the body would disappear immediately.

  • Adjusted the loudness of the Halloween event.
  • Nerfed the keycard spawn rate.

SCUM Content Depot 513711
