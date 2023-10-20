 Skip to content

Manny's update for 20 October 2023

Supplementary Patch v1.1.1

Manny's update for 20 October 2023

Supplementary Patch v1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody~! Another patch to supplement the major one was did previously!

  • AI can now no longer see you through walls
  • AI now has footstep sounds
  • edited the credits to include Dreadnought9999 as an AI programmer
  • added fishing accessibility options where you can hold space bar to reel in fish (thanks Paul!)
  • cosmetic fix to the Manny's neon signs
  • added automatic healing to the dad fight
  • beating the game sets a flag that will allow you get to the fish ending whenever you happen to catch all the fish, even after selecting new game after beating the game
  • increased weapon range in final boss
  • further increased damage to final boss
  • decreased damage needed to parry the final boss
  • raised the seals to prevent players from getting stuck underneath them when they spawn in
  • fixed a problem with coconuts and fish not changing the level
  • split up cutscene 12 in case of accidental skipping

