Supplementary Patch v1.1.1

Hello everybody~! Another patch to supplement the major one was did previously!
- AI can now no longer see you through walls
- AI now has footstep sounds
- edited the credits to include Dreadnought9999 as an AI programmer
- added fishing accessibility options where you can hold space bar to reel in fish (thanks Paul!)
- cosmetic fix to the Manny's neon signs
- added automatic healing to the dad fight
- beating the game sets a flag that will allow you get to the fish ending whenever you happen to catch all the fish, even after selecting new game after beating the game
- increased weapon range in final boss
- further increased damage to final boss
- decreased damage needed to parry the final boss
- raised the seals to prevent players from getting stuck underneath them when they spawn in
- fixed a problem with coconuts and fish not changing the level
- split up cutscene 12 in case of accidental skipping
