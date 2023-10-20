 Skip to content

Projekt: Passion update for 20 October 2023

0.7.3 - Gallery fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players had their galleries wiped clean after the 0.7.2 update, this update is mainly to fix that.

  • If you've lost gallery entries, load the latest save you have and the game should restore everything you had unlocked until that save point (it might miss an entry or two but hopefully not).

  • There is a Sync Achievements button in Options if this causes you to not achieve Steam achievements.

  • Removed the Skip button during cutscenes since it caused them to loop endlessly after the engine update.

I apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused. Consider blaming the silly game engine, rather than the silly game developer who's trying his best :)

Stay classy

