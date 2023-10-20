 Skip to content

TerraScape update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix 0.12.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • deactivated ventures in creative mode (except halloween)
  • added missing locas

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks (thanks inlead). Thank you for supporting us!

