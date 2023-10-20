- Add 15 new fish species to advanced fishing grounds;
- Increase the time adjustment function of female ghost;
- Added animation performance for unlocking mines;
- Add a new scene seafood market;
5 Add the zoom in and zoom out function when Get frisky;
- Optimize the favorability interface;
- 202,203 key changed to obtained in the Tasks of story;
Workplace Fantasy update for 20 October 2023
Update:Ver1.0.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
