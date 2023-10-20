 Skip to content

Workplace Fantasy update for 20 October 2023

Update:Ver1.0.06

Build 12491791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add 15 new fish species to advanced fishing grounds;
  2. Increase the time adjustment function of female ghost;
  3. Added animation performance for unlocking mines;
  4. Add a new scene seafood market;
    5 Add the zoom in and zoom out function when Get frisky;
  5. Optimize the favorability interface;
  6. 202,203 key changed to obtained in the Tasks of story;

